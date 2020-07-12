Apartment List
/
CA
/
bermuda dunes
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bermuda Dunes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79830 Ryan Way
79830 Ryan Way, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3146 sqft
You don't want to miss this sprawling pool house on a golf course! Enjoy your enormous patio over looking the greens, or glide through the house to the back yard private pool and spa! Tile floors, huge open and updated kitchen with sitting nook,

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
42440 Bellagio Dr.
42440 Bellagio Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2239 sqft
Welcome to the private community of Bellissimo, This Modena Plan on an over-sized golf course lot has a Gourmet kitchen open to the Great Room with cozy fireplace, 12ft.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 BR lower level unit, freshly painted overlooking pool and spa. Updated cabinetry, stainless appliances, plenty of storage with breakfast bar and eating area. Spacious Bedroom with walk in closet. Full Bath. Private laundry in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79141 Avenue 42
79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43922 Warner Trail
43922 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2137 sqft
Three bedroom pool home featuring expanded large family room. Open living and dining kitchen concept featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, plenty storage, kitchen island and bay windows perfect for breakfast nook.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1571 sqft
AGE 55 or better community. Available for move in NOW . Clean 2 bedroom home- den - 2 bath - remodeled kitchen and baths - 2 car attached garage Sun City is a 55 and older community.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Desert Resort
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
79385 Horizon Palms Circle
79385 Horizon Palms Circle, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Wonderful location in desirable North La Quinta, La Quinta Palms offers open green areas and pools just steps away from your back door. This single level condo offers 3 Bed, 3 baths and attached casita with private bath, wet bar and entrance.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1576 sqft
Fabulous Fostoria home overlooking the green belt for Long Term Lease offered Furnished in Sun City Palm Desert, 55+ senior community. Bright, open and airy floor plan with private courtyard. Greatroom with cozy fireplace that opens up to the den.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Esplanade
43574 Parkway Esplanade E
43574 Parkway Esplanade East, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2112 sqft
Single level, 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with lush landscaping and a private rear yard. Backyard features a covered patio with mature fruit trees. This is a very popular great room floor plan with tile in the main living areas.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78335 Sterling Lane
78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
2032 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
38575 Orangecrest Road
38575 Orangecrest Road, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1790 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in the prestigious Sun City Community is available for move-in tomorrow. This home has been fully renovated with new Granite throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven Country Club
41220 Woodhaven Drive W
41220 Woodhaven Drive West, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1808 sqft
Palm desert gem! Enjoy all that Palm Desert & Woodhaven Country Club offer while staying in this wonderfully appointed 2 story furnished retreat, which also has a fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43695 Calle Las Brisas W
43695 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1650 sqft
Your Palm Desert vacation home awaits you! Across the street from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, located in a very desired gated community of Desert Breezes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bermuda Dunes, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bermuda Dunes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bermuda Dunes 1 BedroomsBermuda Dunes 2 BedroomsBermuda Dunes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBermuda Dunes 3 BedroomsBermuda Dunes Apartments with Balcony
Bermuda Dunes Apartments with GarageBermuda Dunes Apartments with GymBermuda Dunes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBermuda Dunes Apartments with ParkingBermuda Dunes Apartments with Pool
Bermuda Dunes Apartments with Washer-DryerBermuda Dunes Dog Friendly ApartmentsBermuda Dunes Furnished ApartmentsBermuda Dunes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert