Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

326 Treasure Island Dr.

326 Treasure Island Drive · (925) 216-1772
Location

326 Treasure Island Drive, Belmont, CA 94002
East Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 326 Treasure Island Dr. · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Rarely available townhouse in Farallon Island Park just behind Oracle in Belmont Location - Rarely available townhouse in Farallon Island Park just behind Oracle in Belmont Location. Easy access to the levee that surrounds Redwood Shores and Foster City. Recent remodeling come with lots of upgrades (hardwood floors, granite counter tops etc. ) Attached one car garage with extra storage space on each floors. Enjoy the complex pool, club house and walking trails. The first showing will be in 7/13/2020, Monday, 11 am when the property is vacant. Text to 925-216-1772 for any questions. On line application available at www.JChenProperties.com

(RLNE2214646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 326 Treasure Island Dr. have any available units?
326 Treasure Island Dr. has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belmont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Treasure Island Dr. have?
Some of 326 Treasure Island Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Treasure Island Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
326 Treasure Island Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Treasure Island Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 326 Treasure Island Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 326 Treasure Island Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 326 Treasure Island Dr. offers parking.
Does 326 Treasure Island Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Treasure Island Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Treasure Island Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 326 Treasure Island Dr. has a pool.
Does 326 Treasure Island Dr. have accessible units?
No, 326 Treasure Island Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Treasure Island Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Treasure Island Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

