Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath front house on Quiet tree lined street! - Quaint front unit that feels more like a single family home with fruit trees in the front yard.

Move in ready, includes refrigerator.

Bedroom closet with extra built in storage.

Spacious living room with lots of light.

Off street driveway parking for one car. Owner pays trash and water.

Tenant responsible for gardening.

Sorry no pets.



Applicant requirements are:

Income of $4,110.00/month.

FICO of 600+

No first time renters ( must be able to provide 5 consecutive years of employment and residential history).



