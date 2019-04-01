6022 Agra Street

Amenities
This gorgeous fully remolded 2 bed + 1 bath is an absolute must see! The home features everything brand new from the inside to the outside! Kitchen comes equipped with new quartz counter-tops, shaker cabinets, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with a quaint breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Living room has recessed lighting along with ceiling fan along with plenty of natural light. Washer & dryer hookups are included in the home as well!
Do not let this gem get away!
Be the first to make this your home today! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.
*washer/dryer hook ups
*front yard + spacious private backyard
*driveway space
*pets approved upon owner approval and extra deposit
Deposit : $1995
Rent : $1995
Credit score of 600 minimum
No evictions
Household income must be 2.5x monthly rent before taxes
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.