Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:58 PM

6022 Agra Street

6022 Agra Street · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Agra Street, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Bell Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
This gorgeous fully remolded 2 bed + 1 bath is an absolute must see! The home features everything brand new from the inside to the outside! Kitchen comes equipped with new quartz counter-tops, shaker cabinets, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with a quaint breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Living room has recessed lighting along with ceiling fan along with plenty of natural light. Washer & dryer hookups are included in the home as well!

Do not let this gem get away!

Be the first to make this your home today! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

*washer/dryer hook ups
*front yard + spacious private backyard
*driveway space
*pets approved upon owner approval and extra deposit

Deposit : $1995
Rent : $1995
Credit score of 600 minimum
No evictions
Household income must be 2.5x monthly rent before taxes

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 Agra Street have any available units?
6022 Agra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 6022 Agra Street have?
Some of 6022 Agra Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 Agra Street currently offering any rent specials?
6022 Agra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 Agra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6022 Agra Street is pet friendly.
Does 6022 Agra Street offer parking?
No, 6022 Agra Street does not offer parking.
Does 6022 Agra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 Agra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 Agra Street have a pool?
No, 6022 Agra Street does not have a pool.
Does 6022 Agra Street have accessible units?
No, 6022 Agra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 Agra Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 Agra Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6022 Agra Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6022 Agra Street does not have units with air conditioning.
