Bell Canyon, CA
95 Buckskin Road
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

95 Buckskin Road

95 Buckskin Road · No Longer Available
Location

95 Buckskin Road, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Spacious Bell Canyon Home - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,875 sqft home in the gated community of Bell Canyon boasts a large kitchen with eating area, lots of cabinets and a built-in gas range, oven, dishwasher and trash compactor. Kitchen opens to large family room with wet bar which adjoins the sun room. Master suite with spa tub, separate shower and vanity area with cedar lined walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with storage and large backyard for entertainment. Book your viewing today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Buckskin Road have any available units?
95 Buckskin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 95 Buckskin Road have?
Some of 95 Buckskin Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Buckskin Road currently offering any rent specials?
95 Buckskin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Buckskin Road pet-friendly?
No, 95 Buckskin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 95 Buckskin Road offer parking?
No, 95 Buckskin Road does not offer parking.
Does 95 Buckskin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Buckskin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Buckskin Road have a pool?
No, 95 Buckskin Road does not have a pool.
Does 95 Buckskin Road have accessible units?
No, 95 Buckskin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Buckskin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Buckskin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Buckskin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Buckskin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
