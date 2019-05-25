All apartments in Bell Canyon
Find more places like 40 Saddlebow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bell Canyon, CA
/
40 Saddlebow Road
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

40 Saddlebow Road

40 Saddlebow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

40 Saddlebow Road, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
MILLION DOLLAR PANORAMIC VIEWS THROUGHOUT! Custom built family home in the exclusive gated community of Bell Canyon. STUNNING 300-degree panoramic valley views and city lights from every window highlight this VERY PRIVATE Bell Canyon Estate. Nestled on a privately gated 1.12-acre lot, the private security driveway is surrounded by mature trees for a majestic entry and an additional lower level area for possible bocce ball court, playground, wine vineyard or vegetable garden. Enter the dramatic marbled foyer with sparkling crystal chandelier, elegant designer ceilings, that opens to breathtaking canyon and valley views for miles, it’s the perfect house to raise a family and enjoy impressive entertaining. This 5443 square foot home plus bonus 600 square foot enclosed patio, features 5 bedrooms, (2 master suites with large walk-out balconies, jacuzzi tubs, and custom motorized draperies), large walk in closets and storage galore, 5 bathrooms (4 full, 1 guest). Huge bonus room downstairs for family gatherings, movie night, or children’s playroom.The grand living room with vaulted ceiling, adjoins with the formal dining, and wet bar leads outdoors to the pool, spa and covered barbecue area. Surrounded by fresh roses, mature trees and a perfect private setting for family gatherings and impressive entertaining.The kitchen, with its contemporary styling, black granite countertops, tray ceilings, like new appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator and breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Saddlebow Road have any available units?
40 Saddlebow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 40 Saddlebow Road have?
Some of 40 Saddlebow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Saddlebow Road currently offering any rent specials?
40 Saddlebow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Saddlebow Road pet-friendly?
No, 40 Saddlebow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 40 Saddlebow Road offer parking?
Yes, 40 Saddlebow Road offers parking.
Does 40 Saddlebow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Saddlebow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Saddlebow Road have a pool?
Yes, 40 Saddlebow Road has a pool.
Does 40 Saddlebow Road have accessible units?
Yes, 40 Saddlebow Road has accessible units.
Does 40 Saddlebow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Saddlebow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Saddlebow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Saddlebow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CA
Ventura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CATopanga, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CASan Fernando, CACastaic, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAWest Hollywood, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CAHawthorne, CADel Aire, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons