40 Saddlebow Road

MILLION DOLLAR PANORAMIC VIEWS THROUGHOUT! Custom built family home in the exclusive gated community of Bell Canyon. STUNNING 300-degree panoramic valley views and city lights from every window highlight this VERY PRIVATE Bell Canyon Estate. Nestled on a privately gated 1.12-acre lot, the private security driveway is surrounded by mature trees for a majestic entry and an additional lower level area for possible bocce ball court, playground, wine vineyard or vegetable garden. Enter the dramatic marbled foyer with sparkling crystal chandelier, elegant designer ceilings, that opens to breathtaking canyon and valley views for miles, it’s the perfect house to raise a family and enjoy impressive entertaining. This 5443 square foot home plus bonus 600 square foot enclosed patio, features 5 bedrooms, (2 master suites with large walk-out balconies, jacuzzi tubs, and custom motorized draperies), large walk in closets and storage galore, 5 bathrooms (4 full, 1 guest). Huge bonus room downstairs for family gatherings, movie night, or children’s playroom.The grand living room with vaulted ceiling, adjoins with the formal dining, and wet bar leads outdoors to the pool, spa and covered barbecue area. Surrounded by fresh roses, mature trees and a perfect private setting for family gatherings and impressive entertaining.The kitchen, with its contemporary styling, black granite countertops, tray ceilings, like new appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator and breakfast bar.