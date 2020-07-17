24321 Bay Ct Court

Amenities

Bear Valley Springs horse property! Almost 2000 s/f 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home features a lovely spacious living room with a dining area. The kitchen has a breakfast room and lots of storage too. The master suite has a 2nd fireplace, a walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom. An oversized garage with extra storage space. Enjoy watching your horses from the covered back patio. The fenced pasture includes shelters and a feed/tack room. (water/trash up to $200 p/month and Bear Valley Springs amenities are included) plus $ 2700 deposit. Extra deposit and liability insurance required for horses. Ride out the gate to our 50+ miles of horse trails or just a 10 minutes ride to the equestrian center!