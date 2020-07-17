All apartments in Bear Valley Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

24321 Bay Ct Court

24321 Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

24321 Bay Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA 93561

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bear Valley Springs horse property! Almost 2000 s/f 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home features a lovely spacious living room with a dining area. The kitchen has a breakfast room and lots of storage too. The master suite has a 2nd fireplace, a walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom. An oversized garage with extra storage space. Enjoy watching your horses from the covered back patio. The fenced pasture includes shelters and a feed/tack room. (water/trash up to $200 p/month and Bear Valley Springs amenities are included) plus $ 2700 deposit. Extra deposit and liability insurance required for horses. Ride out the gate to our 50+ miles of horse trails or just a 10 minutes ride to the equestrian center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24321 Bay Ct Court have any available units?
24321 Bay Ct Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bear Valley Springs, CA.
What amenities does 24321 Bay Ct Court have?
Some of 24321 Bay Ct Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24321 Bay Ct Court currently offering any rent specials?
24321 Bay Ct Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24321 Bay Ct Court pet-friendly?
No, 24321 Bay Ct Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bear Valley Springs.
Does 24321 Bay Ct Court offer parking?
Yes, 24321 Bay Ct Court offers parking.
Does 24321 Bay Ct Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24321 Bay Ct Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24321 Bay Ct Court have a pool?
No, 24321 Bay Ct Court does not have a pool.
Does 24321 Bay Ct Court have accessible units?
No, 24321 Bay Ct Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24321 Bay Ct Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24321 Bay Ct Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24321 Bay Ct Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24321 Bay Ct Court does not have units with air conditioning.
