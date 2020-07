Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, this home has been remodeled with lots of upgrades. It features dual pane windows, granite counter top in the kitchen, lots of gorgeous cabinets in the kitchen, large closets, central air & heat, recessed lighting. The house is $2,350 with parking in the driveway or $2,550 with parking in the large 2 car detached garage.