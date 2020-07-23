All apartments in Bakersfield
9812 Anaparno
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

9812 Anaparno

9812 Anaparno Court · (661) 831-4770
Location

9812 Anaparno Court, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Madison Grove

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9812 Anaparno · Avail. Aug 7

$2,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2765 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
9812 Anaparno Available 08/07/20 Large Estate with Space to Relax - Ready to expand and relax? This estate is built for pleasure! Open floor plan with enough room for everyone, while still retaining its comfortable charm. 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 10 foot ceilings highlight the large dining, entry parlor, kitchen, dining area, and family room! Cool tiled floors, duel pained windows, upgraded kitchen features, all help to relax and enjoy life! One bedroom has its own private bath, great for guests or parents. And the master suite invites you to spend some extra time. It is tucked back away from the rest, and includes a private sitting/ office/ nursery area! And the back yard is better than going to the park, with lush landscaping including fruit trees, rose gardens, a large covered pavilion, and a storage building. You deserve this opportunity, call today! For further information please contact our office "Kelly Real Estate, Inc" located at 5555 California Avenue, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309. (661) 831-4770. BRE#02014506 Owner pays water, gardening, and pest control.

(RLNE5966304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 Anaparno have any available units?
9812 Anaparno has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
Is 9812 Anaparno currently offering any rent specials?
9812 Anaparno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 Anaparno pet-friendly?
No, 9812 Anaparno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 9812 Anaparno offer parking?
No, 9812 Anaparno does not offer parking.
Does 9812 Anaparno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 Anaparno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 Anaparno have a pool?
No, 9812 Anaparno does not have a pool.
Does 9812 Anaparno have accessible units?
No, 9812 Anaparno does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 Anaparno have units with dishwashers?
No, 9812 Anaparno does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9812 Anaparno have units with air conditioning?
No, 9812 Anaparno does not have units with air conditioning.
