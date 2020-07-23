Amenities

9812 Anaparno Available 08/07/20 Large Estate with Space to Relax - Ready to expand and relax? This estate is built for pleasure! Open floor plan with enough room for everyone, while still retaining its comfortable charm. 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 10 foot ceilings highlight the large dining, entry parlor, kitchen, dining area, and family room! Cool tiled floors, duel pained windows, upgraded kitchen features, all help to relax and enjoy life! One bedroom has its own private bath, great for guests or parents. And the master suite invites you to spend some extra time. It is tucked back away from the rest, and includes a private sitting/ office/ nursery area! And the back yard is better than going to the park, with lush landscaping including fruit trees, rose gardens, a large covered pavilion, and a storage building. You deserve this opportunity, call today! For further information please contact our office "Kelly Real Estate, Inc" located at 5555 California Avenue, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309. (661) 831-4770. BRE#02014506 Owner pays water, gardening, and pest control.



