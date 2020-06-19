All apartments in Bakersfield
9700 Portland Rose Ave.

9700 Portland Rose Avenue · (661) 831-4770
Location

9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Seven Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9700 Portland Rose Ave. · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1713 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course. Walk to the popular community center club house and pools.
This single level home has two bedrooms, a private office, a large enclosed patio game room, an indoor laundry room, and a 3 car garage. Featuring a fabulous kitchen that is light and bright with elegant granite counters, stainless steel appliances, rich maple cabinetry, a walk in pantry, and a sunny dining area. The romantic master suite has a luxurious master bath and a gigantic walk in closet with custom cabinets! Lots of closets and storage space throughout. Spacious incredible backyard is an entertainers paradise with lots of patio and decking area, two open side yards, and a fruit tree orchard!
Peaceful, tranquil, and serene.... The Greens is a senior adult community, all tenants must be over 55.
Contact Kelly Real Estate, Inc. 5555 California Ave, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309. 661-831-4770, BRE license #2014506 for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5809764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 Portland Rose Ave. have any available units?
9700 Portland Rose Ave. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 9700 Portland Rose Ave. have?
Some of 9700 Portland Rose Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 Portland Rose Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9700 Portland Rose Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 Portland Rose Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9700 Portland Rose Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9700 Portland Rose Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9700 Portland Rose Ave. does offer parking.
Does 9700 Portland Rose Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 Portland Rose Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 Portland Rose Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 9700 Portland Rose Ave. has a pool.
Does 9700 Portland Rose Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9700 Portland Rose Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 Portland Rose Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9700 Portland Rose Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
