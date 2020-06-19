9700 Portland Rose Ave.

Amenities

Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course. Walk to the popular community center club house and pools.

This single level home has two bedrooms, a private office, a large enclosed patio game room, an indoor laundry room, and a 3 car garage. Featuring a fabulous kitchen that is light and bright with elegant granite counters, stainless steel appliances, rich maple cabinetry, a walk in pantry, and a sunny dining area. The romantic master suite has a luxurious master bath and a gigantic walk in closet with custom cabinets! Lots of closets and storage space throughout. Spacious incredible backyard is an entertainers paradise with lots of patio and decking area, two open side yards, and a fruit tree orchard!

Peaceful, tranquil, and serene.... The Greens is a senior adult community, all tenants must be over 55.

