All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 6204 Alderpointe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
6204 Alderpointe St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6204 Alderpointe St

6204 Alderpointe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6204 Alderpointe Street, Bakersfield, CA 93313
Silver Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6204 Alderpointe St Available 07/05/20 6204 Alderpointe - SW - 3 bedroom + Office Home in Silver Creek!! - For Rent: 6204 Alderpointe St, Bakersfield, CA 93313
3 + Office + 2 - $1,490 Rent + $1,490 Deposit

Please note: This home is occupied and we will not be showing it until home is vacant OR if we get an approved app. Scheduled to be vacant 07/04. If you know you want it please apply otherwise call for appt to view AFTER July 4th.

This home is situated in the beautiful Silver Creek neighborhood just steps from the park and elementary school. The house features 1665 sq ft, 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 full baths, tile floors, vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, large master suite with dual sinks and a walk in closet, indoor laundry room, and an attached two car garage. Includes gardening service.

Please call or text Bob @ 661.204.4123 to schedule a showing or get additional info. eHomes of Bakersfield Property Management Services

You can always APPLY NOW @ www.ehomesofbakersfield.com
Or, at our office @ 5500 Ming Ave, Suite 380, Bakersfield, CA 93309
(Office hours are Monday-Friday 9 AM - 5 PM)

The following is required in order to start the application process...

*A complete application for every adult 18 and over who will live in the home
*Copy of valid photo ID for each applicant
*Copy of SS Card for each applicant
*Proof of income for one month for each applicant
*$35.00 processing fee for each applicant (If applying at the office, fee needs to be cash or money order only)
These items can be dropped off at our office, or submitted with your online application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3842432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Alderpointe St have any available units?
6204 Alderpointe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Alderpointe St have?
Some of 6204 Alderpointe St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Alderpointe St currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Alderpointe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Alderpointe St pet-friendly?
No, 6204 Alderpointe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 6204 Alderpointe St offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Alderpointe St does offer parking.
Does 6204 Alderpointe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Alderpointe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Alderpointe St have a pool?
No, 6204 Alderpointe St does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Alderpointe St have accessible units?
No, 6204 Alderpointe St does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Alderpointe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6204 Alderpointe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road
Bakersfield, CA 93312
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314

Similar Pages

Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bakersfield Apartments with BalconyBakersfield Apartments with Pool
Bakersfield Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CADelano, CAOildale, CA
Golden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CATaft, CA
California City, CATulare, CARosedale, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
Antelope Valley College