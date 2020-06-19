Amenities

6204 Alderpointe St Available 07/05/20 6204 Alderpointe - SW - 3 bedroom + Office Home in Silver Creek!! - For Rent: 6204 Alderpointe St, Bakersfield, CA 93313

3 + Office + 2 - $1,490 Rent + $1,490 Deposit



Please note: This home is occupied and we will not be showing it until home is vacant OR if we get an approved app. Scheduled to be vacant 07/04. If you know you want it please apply otherwise call for appt to view AFTER July 4th.



This home is situated in the beautiful Silver Creek neighborhood just steps from the park and elementary school. The house features 1665 sq ft, 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 full baths, tile floors, vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, large master suite with dual sinks and a walk in closet, indoor laundry room, and an attached two car garage. Includes gardening service.



No Pets Allowed



