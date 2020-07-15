5509 Cascade Ridge St

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready! - Ready to move in Oswell Gated community 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, all appliances included, 2 car garage Near HWY 58



Required Documents and Qualifications:



1. Photo Identification(State Issued

Identification / Driver's License.

2. Proof of income.

3. Processing fee (non-refundable, cash)

$30 each applicant 18 + years of age.

$30 married couple.



1. APPLICATION: Each person who will

reside at the property, 18 years of age

or older, must complete and submit an

application.

2. MONTHLY INCOME

REQUIREMENTS: Household income

should be at least three (3) times the

rent.

3. CO-SIGNERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED.

EVICTIONS ARE AN AUTOMATIC

DENIAL.

NO UTILITIES IN COLLECTION.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2892129)