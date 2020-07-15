All apartments in Bakersfield
5509 Cascade Ridge St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

5509 Cascade Ridge St

5509 Cascade Ridge Street · (661) 326-1190
Location

5509 Cascade Ridge Street, Bakersfield, CA 93307
Oakridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5509 Cascade Ridge St · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Ready! - Ready to move in Oswell Gated community 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, all appliances included, 2 car garage Near HWY 58

Required Documents and Qualifications:

1. Photo Identification(State Issued
Identification / Driver's License.
2. Proof of income.
3. Processing fee (non-refundable, cash)
$30 each applicant 18 + years of age.
$30 married couple.

1. APPLICATION: Each person who will
reside at the property, 18 years of age
or older, must complete and submit an
application.
2. MONTHLY INCOME
REQUIREMENTS: Household income
should be at least three (3) times the
rent.
3. CO-SIGNERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED.
EVICTIONS ARE AN AUTOMATIC
DENIAL.
NO UTILITIES IN COLLECTION.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2892129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Cascade Ridge St have any available units?
5509 Cascade Ridge St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
Is 5509 Cascade Ridge St currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Cascade Ridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Cascade Ridge St pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Cascade Ridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 5509 Cascade Ridge St offer parking?
Yes, 5509 Cascade Ridge St offers parking.
Does 5509 Cascade Ridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Cascade Ridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Cascade Ridge St have a pool?
No, 5509 Cascade Ridge St does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Cascade Ridge St have accessible units?
No, 5509 Cascade Ridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Cascade Ridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 Cascade Ridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5509 Cascade Ridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5509 Cascade Ridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
