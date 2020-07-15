5509 Cascade Ridge St

Amenities
Move In Ready! - Ready to move in Oswell Gated community 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, all appliances included, 2 car garage Near HWY 58
Required Documents and Qualifications:
1. Photo Identification(State Issued
Identification / Driver's License.
2. Proof of income.
3. Processing fee (non-refundable, cash)
$30 each applicant 18 + years of age.
$30 married couple.
1. APPLICATION: Each person who will
reside at the property, 18 years of age
or older, must complete and submit an
application.
2. MONTHLY INCOME
REQUIREMENTS: Household income
should be at least three (3) times the
rent.
3. CO-SIGNERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED.
EVICTIONS ARE AN AUTOMATIC
DENIAL.
NO UTILITIES IN COLLECTION.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2892129)