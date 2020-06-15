All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
1015 N Azusa Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:34 AM

1015 N Azusa Avenue

1015 Azusa Avenue · (626) 334-4911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 Azusa Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
About Squire Realty:
We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers. If you prefer in person meetings and showings please contact a Realtor that handles in person showings to assist you thank you.

Our rentals are automated and allows prospective tenants to Register and Enter Property without an Agent 7 days a week from 7.30am - 7pm.

View in Person with our Self Tour Today by registering online first:
Rent.SquireRealty.net

You will need picture of ID, selfie to verify ID, credit card (no debt or prepaid card) to verify your address matches your ID, and one time 0.99 charge to register.

APPLICATION Online Only:
https://squirerealty.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf26dd72-0f82-4c06-bdf2-56e3e54a30a3&source=Website

REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL:
No Evictions or Violent Felonies in past 7 years
SECTION 8: Will accept with well qualified tenant 640 + credit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have any available units?
1015 N Azusa Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1015 N Azusa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 N Azusa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 N Azusa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 N Azusa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 N Azusa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
