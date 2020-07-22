Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:56 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Auburn, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Auburn offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ...

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Estates
11091 Montana Drive
11091 Montana Drive, Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2775 sqft
Beautiful Upscale Home - Beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. Neighboring schools include Skyridge Elementary and Placer High. There is easy access to I-80 and Hwy 49.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
440 Buena Vista Ave
440 Buena Vista Avenue, Newcastle, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1433 sqft
440 Buena Vista Ave.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
11141 AVE E GREENLAWN
11141 West E Avenue, North Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Warm, cozy, and bright, this dwelling is like a single family home and is situated to the rear of a large, shared lot, with lots of space around the house. (no common walls).
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
4848 El Verde Court
4848 El Verde Court, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1238 sqft
4848 El Verde Court Available 09/20/20 Wonderful 2bd/2ba Rocklin Home with 2 Car Garage - Great Location - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Rocklin home is located El Don Estates near Rocklin Road & Sierra College Blvd.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4479 Garden Bar Road
4479 Garden Bar Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has a remodeled secondary home. 2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent. Property is gated, approx.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitney Oaks
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4233 Silver Lupine Lane
4233 Silver Lupine Lane, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district. This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Auburn, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Auburn offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Auburn. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Auburn can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

