2 bed 2 bath apartments
96 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Artesia, CA
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Santa Fe Springs
9 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downey
27 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Downey
3 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
16674 Bellflower Blvd.
16674 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
970 sqft
16674 Bellflower Blvd. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo! Newer Construction! - Beautiful condo home located in Belmont Court, a newer complex on Bellflower Blvd. built in 2013.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
25 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1187 sqft
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
SEADIP
25 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowell
19 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Fullerton
13 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:28am
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
