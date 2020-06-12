/
2 bedroom apartments
142 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Antelope, CA
Antelope
2 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
996 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Antelope
7 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Antelope
10 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Antelope
14 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8434 Walerga Road #334
8434 Walerga Road, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
920 sqft
Bridgefield Condos - Wonderful Newer Antelope 2bd/2ba - Gated Community - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium is located near North Loop & Walerga Road in Bridgefield Condominiums, a nicely maintained community with pool, spa, clubhouse,
Antelope
1 Unit Available
8220 Sanderson Court
8220 Sanderson Court, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1164 sqft
Very Nice 2bd/2ba Antelope Halfplex with 2 Car Garage - This good sized 2 bedroom 2 bathroom halplex is located in Antelope near North Loop & Elverta Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from Roseville, McClellan Business Park and
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
839 sqft
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.
Kaseberg - Kingswood
4 Units Available
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Olympus Pointe
22 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1012 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
20 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1099 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Industrial Area East
2 Units Available
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1039 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Foothills Junction
6 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
869 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1115 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Harding
3 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1160 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Harding
9 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1067 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Harding
11 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Sunrise Ranch
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
