Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

8220 Sanderson Court

8220 Sanderson Court · (916) 988-5357
Location

8220 Sanderson Court, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8220 Sanderson Court · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Very Nice 2bd/2ba Antelope Halfplex with 2 Car Garage - This good sized 2 bedroom 2 bathroom halplex is located in Antelope near North Loop & Elverta Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from Roseville, McClellan Business Park and freeway access to I80.

Amenities include a good sized living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, 2 car garage, patio area.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE2360467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 Sanderson Court have any available units?
8220 Sanderson Court has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8220 Sanderson Court have?
Some of 8220 Sanderson Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 Sanderson Court currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Sanderson Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Sanderson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8220 Sanderson Court is pet friendly.
Does 8220 Sanderson Court offer parking?
Yes, 8220 Sanderson Court does offer parking.
Does 8220 Sanderson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 Sanderson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Sanderson Court have a pool?
No, 8220 Sanderson Court does not have a pool.
Does 8220 Sanderson Court have accessible units?
No, 8220 Sanderson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Sanderson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 Sanderson Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8220 Sanderson Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8220 Sanderson Court has units with air conditioning.
