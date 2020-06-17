8220 Sanderson Court

Amenities

Very Nice 2bd/2ba Antelope Halfplex with 2 Car Garage - This good sized 2 bedroom 2 bathroom halplex is located in Antelope near North Loop & Elverta Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, minutes from Roseville, McClellan Business Park and freeway access to I80.



Amenities include a good sized living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, 2 car garage, patio area.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



