Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

4414 Country Run Way

4414 Country Run Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4414 Country Run Way, Antelope, CA 95843
Antelope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home for rent in Antelope! This home features a large living area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Enjoy the spacious and fully fenced backyard, which is perfect for entertaining! Close to shopping, schools and entertainment.

Rent: $1795 + $100 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.

Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 06/24/2020  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Country Run Way have any available units?
4414 Country Run Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4414 Country Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Country Run Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Country Run Way pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Country Run Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antelope.
Does 4414 Country Run Way offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Country Run Way does offer parking.
Does 4414 Country Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Country Run Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Country Run Way have a pool?
No, 4414 Country Run Way does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Country Run Way have accessible units?
No, 4414 Country Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Country Run Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 Country Run Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Country Run Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 Country Run Way does not have units with air conditioning.
