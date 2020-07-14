All apartments in American Canyon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

The Lodge at Napa Junction

5500 Eucalyptus Dr · (707) 289-8086
Location

5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA 94503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 932 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodge at Napa Junction.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
playground
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.From walk-in closets to in-home fireplaces, you'll enjoy designer details throughout your home. With courtyard views from your private balcony or patio, an in-home washer and dryer, and spacious bathrooms, you'll wonder how you ever lived without these upscale conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $37 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedrooms), $750 (2 and 3 bedrooms); - Up to two month's rent; Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $10 package concierge registration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breeds restricted, 50lb max
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. We offer one assigned parking with each apartment home. Additional parking is available for $50 per month and private garages may be available at $150 per month.
Storage Details: Garages available at $150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lodge at Napa Junction have any available units?
The Lodge at Napa Junction has 12 units available starting at $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lodge at Napa Junction have?
Some of The Lodge at Napa Junction's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodge at Napa Junction currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodge at Napa Junction is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lodge at Napa Junction pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodge at Napa Junction is pet friendly.
Does The Lodge at Napa Junction offer parking?
Yes, The Lodge at Napa Junction offers parking.
Does The Lodge at Napa Junction have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lodge at Napa Junction offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lodge at Napa Junction have a pool?
Yes, The Lodge at Napa Junction has a pool.
Does The Lodge at Napa Junction have accessible units?
No, The Lodge at Napa Junction does not have accessible units.
Does The Lodge at Napa Junction have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lodge at Napa Junction has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lodge at Napa Junction have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lodge at Napa Junction has units with air conditioning.
