The Lodge at Napa Junction

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $37 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedrooms), $750 (2 and 3 bedrooms); - Up to two month's rent; Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $10 package concierge registration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breeds restricted, 50lb max
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. We offer one assigned parking with each apartment home. Additional parking is available for $50 per month and private garages may be available at $150 per month.
Storage Details: Garages available at $150/month