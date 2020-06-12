/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in American Canyon, CA
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Results within 1 mile of American Canyon
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2
415 Baylor Drive, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
880 sqft
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! - Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! ****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON**** -2 story unit with patio area.
Results within 5 miles of American Canyon
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
8 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
100 Carolina St #A
100 Carolina St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Downstairs Unit Near Vallejo Ferry - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit in duplex.
1 Unit Available
1333 North Camino Alto
1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
856 sqft
COMING SOON NO PETS PLEASE! NEW! NEW! NEW! LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL! GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY! WATER & GARBAGE INCLUDED! NEW
Results within 10 miles of American Canyon
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Beard
13 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Beard
9 Units Available
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
864 sqft
RENT SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes & one free application fee per reservation. *Offer subject to change without notice. Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1076 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Terrace-Shurtleff
8 Units Available
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
650 sqft
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.
Beard
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Newly Renovated Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 300066 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance.
1 of 22
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
905 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Newly Renovated Napa Home - ONE MONTH RENT FREE - Property Id: 300052 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance.
1 of 26
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2220 York Street
2220 York Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1603 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Napa Home - Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom single family Napa home built in 2009. This home is close to Napas iconic Buttercream Bakery and is just minutes from schools, grocery stores and access to highway 29.
