2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in American Canyon, CA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Results within 5 miles of American Canyon
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1102 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Results within 10 miles of American Canyon
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Soscol
59 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Beard
12 Units Available
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
Linda Vista
19 Units Available
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1076 sqft
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Beard
9 Units Available
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
864 sqft
RENT SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes & one free application fee per reservation. *Offer subject to change without notice. Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1142 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
811 East 6th Street
811 East 6th Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1776 sqft
This home has had a History here in Benicia. It was built in the early 1900's. Home to military when Benicia was a base camp. A schoolhouse for young children and now looking for another story. Single story with covered front porch.
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
2220 York Street
2220 York Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1603 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Napa Home - Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom single family Napa home built in 2009. This home is close to Napas iconic Buttercream Bakery and is just minutes from schools, grocery stores and access to highway 29.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Napa
1 Unit Available
1726 G St
1726 G Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1347 sqft
1726 G St., Napa CA 94559 - Lovely two bed, two bath custom home in the middle of Napa. Large front entry off the front deck has an open storage/hall closet. Open kitchen, living and dining area the leads out to the spacious backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.
