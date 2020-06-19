All apartments in American Canyon
30 Sequoia Grove Way`
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

30 Sequoia Grove Way`

30 Sequoia Grove Way · (925) 322-0233
Location

30 Sequoia Grove Way, American Canyon, CA 94503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 30 Sequoia Grove Way` · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious 4/3 located by American Canyon High available for rent! - This home is located just off of 29, near Safeway and American Canyon High School. The home is in a quiet neighborhood and features 4 beds 3 baths with a bonus front entry room and an upstairs loft. The first bedroom and a full bath are to your immediate left upon entering the home, then into the grand front living/family room. The master bedroom plus attached full bath are in a secluded wing downstairs as well. The kitchen and living room are connected, and offers large windows going into the backyard and a fireplace. Upstairs, you are greeted by the spacious loft space and the remaining 2 bedrooms and full bath are located down the hall. One year lease.

Rent: $2,995
Security Deposit: $2,995

Rental Requirements:
-No pets
-No criminal background or past evictions
-Decent (600+) credit score
-Must provide proof of income 2-3x rent in net income per month
-No smoking
-Good references
-1 year lease term

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Sequoia Grove Way` have any available units?
30 Sequoia Grove Way` has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 30 Sequoia Grove Way` currently offering any rent specials?
30 Sequoia Grove Way` isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Sequoia Grove Way` pet-friendly?
No, 30 Sequoia Grove Way` is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in American Canyon.
Does 30 Sequoia Grove Way` offer parking?
No, 30 Sequoia Grove Way` does not offer parking.
Does 30 Sequoia Grove Way` have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Sequoia Grove Way` does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Sequoia Grove Way` have a pool?
No, 30 Sequoia Grove Way` does not have a pool.
Does 30 Sequoia Grove Way` have accessible units?
No, 30 Sequoia Grove Way` does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Sequoia Grove Way` have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Sequoia Grove Way` does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Sequoia Grove Way` have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Sequoia Grove Way` does not have units with air conditioning.
