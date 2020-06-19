30 Sequoia Grove Way`

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Spacious 4/3 located by American Canyon High available for rent! - This home is located just off of 29, near Safeway and American Canyon High School. The home is in a quiet neighborhood and features 4 beds 3 baths with a bonus front entry room and an upstairs loft. The first bedroom and a full bath are to your immediate left upon entering the home, then into the grand front living/family room. The master bedroom plus attached full bath are in a secluded wing downstairs as well. The kitchen and living room are connected, and offers large windows going into the backyard and a fireplace. Upstairs, you are greeted by the spacious loft space and the remaining 2 bedrooms and full bath are located down the hall. One year lease.



Rent: $2,995

Security Deposit: $2,995



Rental Requirements:

-No pets

-No criminal background or past evictions

-Decent (600+) credit score

-Must provide proof of income 2-3x rent in net income per month

-No smoking

-Good references

-1 year lease term



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5713174)