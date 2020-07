Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Great Single Level Home in Alta Sierra - Very nice 3 bedroom home on large level lot, with a fully fenced large yard.

House has both living room and dining room. Living room has wood burning stove and a door that leads out to the back yard.

Kitchen is nice and bright with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Real hardwood flooring in kitchen area.

Bedrooms have carpeted flooring. Master Bedroom suite is quite large with room for a full office, or reading area.

In addition it has a large walk in closet. Master Bath has granite counters.

Pride of ownership shows in this home. Possible pet with increased security deposit.



(RLNE5906349)