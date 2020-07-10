All apartments in Albany
535 Pierce St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

535 Pierce St

535 Pierce Street · (510) 915-1615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 Pierce Street, Albany, CA 94706
East Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3205 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in Albany. Unit features laundry room inside the unit, wood burning fireplace and private balcony. Gated condominium complex with amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, spa, club house, and gym. Wonderfully convenient location close to shopping areas (Ranch 99, Pacific East Mall and El Cerrito Plaza), BART, AC Transit, casual carpool and I-80/I-580 on ramps. * FREE access to swimming pool, Jacuzzi, saunas, gym, and tennis court * FREE hot/cold water and garbage payments included in rent. * FREE Cable TV (Extended Basic Channels) included in rent, this typically costs over $70/month. Here's where you will live: * Walking distance from Pacific East Shopping Mall with grocery store, restaurants, banking, US Post Office facility minutes away. * El Cerrito Plaza BART is just one mile away. * Costco and El Cerrito Plaza shopping. Albany Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Pierce St have any available units?
535 Pierce St has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 Pierce St have?
Some of 535 Pierce St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
535 Pierce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Pierce St pet-friendly?
No, 535 Pierce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 535 Pierce St offer parking?
No, 535 Pierce St does not offer parking.
Does 535 Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Pierce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Pierce St have a pool?
Yes, 535 Pierce St has a pool.
Does 535 Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 535 Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Pierce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Pierce St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 Pierce St has units with air conditioning.
