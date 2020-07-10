535 Pierce St

Amenities

TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in Albany. Unit features laundry room inside the unit, wood burning fireplace and private balcony. Gated condominium complex with amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, spa, club house, and gym. Wonderfully convenient location close to shopping areas (Ranch 99, Pacific East Mall and El Cerrito Plaza), BART, AC Transit, casual carpool and I-80/I-580 on ramps. * FREE access to swimming pool, Jacuzzi, saunas, gym, and tennis court * FREE hot/cold water and garbage payments included in rent. * FREE Cable TV (Extended Basic Channels) included in rent, this typically costs over $70/month. Here's where you will live: * Walking distance from Pacific East Shopping Mall with grocery store, restaurants, banking, US Post Office facility minutes away. * El Cerrito Plaza BART is just one mile away. * Costco and El Cerrito Plaza shopping. Albany Schools!