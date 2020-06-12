/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alamo, CA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Roundhill Country Club
1 Unit Available
3180 Roundhill Rd
3180 Roundhill Road, Alamo, CA
Edna Young Carvin - Agt: 925-9891575 - Back to 2nd Fairway, totally upgraded w/ wood floors and shutters throughout. Two fireplaces, remodeled kitchen, breakfast bar. Top rated schools. Detached golf cart garage. Agent to provide credit report.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
1445 Danville Blvd Apt. #1
1445 Danville Boulevard, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1625 sqft
Josh Haller - Agt: 925-4082725 - Alamo charmer!! Very large, completely remodeled end unit with private backyard. Just remodeled throughout! Largest unit in complex. 3 bdrms (2nd bedroom does not have closet) Perfect for baby room or office + 2.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Diablo Road
1 Unit Available
7 Willowmere Road
7 Willowmere Road, Danville, CA
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tice Valley
1 Unit Available
705 Chives
705 Chives Way, Castle Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2011 sqft
Heather Kelly - 925-323-2025 - Newer construction Pulte Trellis Development single family home with 2 car attached garage. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook or media area. Kitchen, dinning and family room combo and 1/2 bath.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Tice Valley
1 Unit Available
1944 Meadow Road
1944 Meadow Road, Castle Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1944 Meadow Road in Castle Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Alamo
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,779
1323 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1524 Brooks Street
1524 Brooks Street, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1263 sqft
Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek 3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space Floor heat and window AC In-Unit laundry Hardwood floors throughout Walk to BART, shops, and restaurants Pets
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
2883 Brian Ranch
2883 Brian Ranch Court, Walnut Creek, CA
Available 07/31/20 Spacious Executive Home for Lease! Work From Home! - Property Id: 293959 Beautiful Walnut Creek Northgate home w/plenty of space to work from home! The home is centrally located, many of the Bay Area's most popular destinations
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
961 Sousa Drive
961 Sousa Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
Huge 5 Bedroom Walnut Creek Home - This Walnut Creek home boasts 5 bedrooms (two masters) and 3.5 baths.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
3163 Cafeto Drive
3163 Cafeto Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, Northgate Neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
435 Deerhill Drive
435 Deerhill Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home In San Ramon - 4 bed 2.5 bath apx 2050 sq ft, two story single family home. Large living room, family room, and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Price Lane
111 Price Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
Pleasant Hill Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home 1622 sq ft excellent location! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home immaculately maintained .
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Danville South
1 Unit Available
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tassajara
1 Unit Available
504 Blackstone Court
504 Blackstone Court, Danville, CA
504 Blackstone Court Available 07/08/20 Fabulous 5 Bedroom, 3 baths at Tassajara Ranch in Danville! - This wonderful 2-story home is located in the desirable Tassajara Ranch community of Danville! The open floor plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Side Danville
1 Unit Available
329 Glendora Cir
329 Glendora Circle, Danville, CA
329 Glendora Cir Available 07/01/20 Charming 4 bed 2 bath single story rancher with pool - This west side Danville home is very close to downtown shops, dining, and lots more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
4736 Norris Canyon Rd Unit 105
4736 Norris Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
947 sqft
3 BD | 2 BA | 947 SF | $2850/month Park Central's Stunning 3 bed 2 bath fully upgraded Kitchen,Stainless steel appliances, L/Hardwood floors,Conveniently by Bishop Ranch employers,Iron Horse Trail,Community park&playground, short drive to
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
2315 Holly Oak Drive
2315 Holly Oak Drive, Blackhawk, CA
Beautiful single level 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful gated Hidden Oaks at Blackhawk, Updated Kitchen & bathrooms, Spectacular backyard with pool/spa/outdoor kitchen. Weekly pool service and landscaping included.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Rheem Valley Manor
1 Unit Available
607 Rheem Boulevard
607 Rheem Boulevard, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2576 sqft
DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Poets Corner
1 Unit Available
109 Oakvue Road
109 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
*** Open House This Saturday 6/13/20 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM *** Garden setting 3 bedroom and 1 bath, freshly painted and move in ready. Tons of charm, lower level unit. It is a triplex, away from the road.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CAMoraga, CA