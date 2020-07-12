Apartment List
/
CA
/
agoura hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

218 Apartments for rent in Agoura Hills, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Agoura Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
South End
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Agoura
28558 Conejo View Drive
28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
930 sqft
28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 - Wonderful home in desirable Annandale community of Agoura Hills! This 2 bed 2 bath end unit sits in a quiet location and features new paint, a charming fireplace and 2 private patios.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Downtown
5920 Calmfield Avenue
5920 Calmfield Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2347 sqft
Updated 4 Bed 3 Bath home in Agoura Hills! Granite counters, hardwood floors through first floor. Recessed lighting in living room and kitchen. There is a cozy fireplace in family room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Agoura
5310 Colodny Drive
5310 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
13 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury updated newer Townhouse in the heart of Agoura Hills. This 2 bedroom 2 bath with Granite counters, custom cabinets, tile floors and stainless appliances. Is the perfect floor plan for privacy.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Agoura
5249 Colodny Dr 7
5249 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1215 sqft
Agoura Country Townhomes - Property Id: 312382 Move-in ready 3 Bed+Den/2.5 Bath townhome located in the sought after community of Agoura Hills. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with beautiful cabinets and countertops.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Agoura
5241 Colodny Drive
5241 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1740 sqft
Newer spacious, luxury and upgraded town house with great access to freeways and shopping, and in the highly regarded Las Virgenes School district! Staying at home more often? You'll love this gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters and stainless

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Agoura
28872 Conejo View Drive
28872 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
930 sqft
Nice location, unit shows light & bright. Interior has living room with fireplace. Kitchen has a pantry and appliances including refrigerator and built-in microwave. Spacious dining area. Inside laundry (washer & dryer included).

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Ranch
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2406 sqft
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Agoura
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3406 sqft
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Estates
29014 Saddlebrook Drive
29014 Saddlebrook Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2620 sqft
Immaculate remodeled family home in a wonderful Agoura Hills location! This beautiful and upgraded home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms one block from Willow Elementary School.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Downtown
6051 Calmfield Avenue
6051 Calmfield Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2347 sqft
Entertainers Yard!!! Beautifully upgraded 2 story family home includes downstairs bedroom and bath in the heart ofAgoura.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Lindero
5414 Lake Crest Drive
5414 Lake Crest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
undefined
Results within 1 mile of Agoura Hills
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
7 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
978 Blue Mountain Cir
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,497
2372 sqft
Exacutive townhome in prestigious Westlake Village - Property Id: 304923 VIRTUALTOUR:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qz0_xJ4ydq4 Executive townhome ideally located in a prime location of Westlake village.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
6551 Joshua Street
6551 East Joshua Street, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1295 sqft
6551 Joshua Street Available 07/15/20 6551 Joshua Street, Oak Park, CA 91377 - Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Oak Park available July 15th! Featuring high ceilings, a spacious backyard, brick fireplace, A/C and attached 2 car garage. Will allow pets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5473 Spanish Oak #A
5473 Spanish Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1204 sqft
5473 Spanish Oak #A Available 07/22/20 5473 Spanish Oak Lane A, Oak Park, CA 91377 - Charming 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in the heart of Oak Park. Beautiful wood flooring downstairs. Lots of bright, beautiful windows throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
undefined

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
578 Water Oak Lane
578 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1236 sqft
Surrounded by hills and open space, Shadow Oaks Townhomes offer the perfect location for the most discrete tenant.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Saratoga Ranch
26902 Calamine Drive
26902 Calamine Drive, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2322 sqft
This move in ready Saratoga Hills corner lot beauty has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and features an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A loft configured den overlooks the living room. Two bathrooms with double sinks.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5061 Blackpool Avenue
5061 Blackpool Avenue, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
2815 sqft
This beautiful home in the Bent Tree, Oak Park has five bedrooms, four plus office, three bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, a three car garage, and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Agoura Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Agoura Hills, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Agoura Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAgoura Hills 3 BedroomsAgoura Hills Accessible ApartmentsAgoura Hills Apartments under $2,200
Agoura Hills Apartments with BalconyAgoura Hills Apartments with GarageAgoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAgoura Hills Apartments with ParkingAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerAgoura Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsAgoura Hills Furnished ApartmentsAgoura Hills Luxury PlacesAgoura Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons