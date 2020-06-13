Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Adelanto, CA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
14784 Harrison Dr.
14784 Harrison Drive, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,560
1584 sqft
Very beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Adelanto. This property is a short distance to many shopping centers and Highway 395, making it commuter friendly! The front yard boasts tons of beautiful rose bushes, a tall tree, and grass.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
14547 Palm Street Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14460 Sierra Grande Street
14460 Sierra Grande St, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2472 sqft
Wonderful and very stable landlords are offering this fabulous home for rent. The assessor says 5 bedrooms, but there are actually 4 and a huge second floor loft area. A full main floor bedroom and bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Adelanto

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
19081 First Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West City
1 Unit Available
12644 Madrona Street
12644 Madrona Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2374 sqft
just listed, perfect 2374 sqft Victroville single story home with RV parking, 4 bedrooms 2 bath ,high ceiling corner house in desirable area. Home features open floor, celling fans, tile through out, four bedrooms with clean carpets.
Results within 5 miles of Adelanto
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Bear Valley
4 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
West City
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14365 Nautical Lane
14365 Nautical Lane, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2389 sqft
WATER-FRONT, BEAUTIFUL, ELEGANT, ....This Luxury 2 story Condominium offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,389sf of roomy living, private courtyard, private patio and terrific water location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Results within 10 miles of Adelanto

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
27538 Silver Lakes Parkway
27538 Silver Lakes Parkway, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1608 sqft
Move in ready.3bedrooms 2 baths. Large family kitchen and family room. living room with fireplace. The back yard is like being in the country. fruit trees, storage shed,garden area and green grass. covered patio all across the back.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
27160 Vista Road
27160 Vista Road, Silver Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1046 sqft
Beautiful condo at the Mission Villas!! This gorgeous furnished condo is waiting for you. Freshly painted, granite counter tops, newer flooring, spa tubs, and a patio for you to relax on.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
27388 Cloverleaf Drive
27388 Cloverleaf Drive, Silver Lakes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
No showing until the tenant move the 1st week of June due to COVID-19 This is unique 3 Bdrm-3 Bath 2 story home with a 400 Sq.ft enclosed patio that can be used as an add'l room. This home has Central Air and in addition has two swamp coolers.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
19222 Elm Drive
19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19029 Elm Dr
19029 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
2 BEDROOM IN JESS RANCH 55+ COMMUNITY! - Affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath in Apple Valley's premier 55+ community of Jess Ranch! Located in a gated community. Living room open to kitchen, with a large covered patio off slider door. 1 car detached garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2740 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11566 Softwind Ct
11566 Softwind Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1322 sqft
JESS RANCH 55+ - 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home in premier 55+ active community of Jess Ranch. Nice wood-look tile throughout house. HUGE living room. Two separate bedrooms - master has very large walk-in shower and double vanities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13458 Cuyamaca Rd
13458 Cuyamaca Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
3 BEDROOM DESERT KNOLLS HOME WITH SOLAR!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Desert Knolls area in Apple Valley. Beautifully updated interior with newer paint, laminate flooring, and carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
13768 Titonka Road
13768 Titonka Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2010 sqft
Beautiful tri-level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a huge 25,000 square foot lot. You can enjoy fabulous panoramic views from almost every corner of the house.

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
10184 Jennifer Ave.
10184 Jennifer Ave, Hesperia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,810
2502 sqft
Must See! Very spacious 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home with a loft! This property is conveniently located in close proximity to many shopping centers and the 15 freeway, making it commuter friendly! Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious

Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
13203 Hollister Street
13203 Hollister Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
This is a Spacious two story home,Big size of Family room with 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms and plus 1 Den.Very close to schools and shopping center. Master suite has garden tub and shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Adelanto, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Adelanto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

