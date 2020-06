Amenities

gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities gym

One of a kind townhouse!Rarely do you find a home that offers you possibilities of a in house office, playroom or workout studio that doesn't leave you with one-less bedroom. Enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms sprawled on 1200 sq ft AND an additional 450 sq ft area made special thanks to its own independent AC & completely finished interior matching the main house. You will also appreciate the Corian counter tops in kitchen. Fantastic location, easy care landscaping & add a fireplace in for cozy winter nights.