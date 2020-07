Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

7618 E 40th Road Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom Pool Home - This house has it all - 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage and fenced pool in beautifully landscaped backyard. Open floor plan with a huge breakfast bar in kitchen which opens up to family room and dining area. Great upgrades throughout. Pets okay upon approval and with non-refundable pet fee.



For more information please contact Hailey at 928-376-4500.



(RLNE4842186)