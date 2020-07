Amenities

Immaculate 4 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms rental with over 3000 sq ft. This home has three separate living/family room areas. As well as, an en suite bedroom making this home have two masters. Two bedrooms connect with a jack and jill bathroom. Home has solar panels so your electricity bill will not be outrageous in the summer months. Beautifully manicured front and back yard, which home includes a gardener, to enjoy with your family. Home available Sept. 1, 2020.