5707 E. 32nd St. #316

COUNTRY ROADS 55+ COMMUNITY-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Clean, beautifully maintained park model with full addition allows for plenty of elbow room. One queen bed, 1 pull out queen sofa bed and a twin size futon, one bathroom , newer appliances and washer and dryer located inside the unit! There is an extra refrigerator, tools and a bicycle included in the shed. Utilities included, pets upon approval. Unit is located in the desirable neighborhood of Country Roads. Amenities included are 5 pools, hot tubs, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball and shuffleboard courts, billiards, wood shop, classes and so much more! Available for short term rental! Call DINA WESTOVER to schedule a showing @540-314-4515.



Available now



$1685 per month October through December

$1085 per month April-September

$500 per week



