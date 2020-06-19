5707 E. 32nd St. #316

Amenities
COUNTRY ROADS 55+ COMMUNITY-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Clean, beautifully maintained park model with full addition allows for plenty of elbow room. One queen bed, 1 pull out queen sofa bed and a twin size futon, one bathroom , newer appliances and washer and dryer located inside the unit! There is an extra refrigerator, tools and a bicycle included in the shed. Utilities included, pets upon approval. Unit is located in the desirable neighborhood of Country Roads. Amenities included are 5 pools, hot tubs, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball and shuffleboard courts, billiards, wood shop, classes and so much more! Available for short term rental! Call DINA WESTOVER to schedule a showing @540-314-4515.
Available now
$1685 per month October through December
$1085 per month April-September
$500 per week
(RLNE4637957)