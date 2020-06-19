All apartments in Yuma
5707 E. 32nd St. #316

5707 East 32nd Street · (928) 344-2550
Location

5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ 85365
Country Roads Rv Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5707 E. 32nd St. #316 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
COUNTRY ROADS 55+ COMMUNITY-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Clean, beautifully maintained park model with full addition allows for plenty of elbow room. One queen bed, 1 pull out queen sofa bed and a twin size futon, one bathroom , newer appliances and washer and dryer located inside the unit! There is an extra refrigerator, tools and a bicycle included in the shed. Utilities included, pets upon approval. Unit is located in the desirable neighborhood of Country Roads. Amenities included are 5 pools, hot tubs, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball and shuffleboard courts, billiards, wood shop, classes and so much more! Available for short term rental! Call DINA WESTOVER to schedule a showing @540-314-4515.

Available now

$1685 per month October through December
$1085 per month April-September
$500 per week

(RLNE4637957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

