3678 S Joshua Way

BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers more privacy for the master suite, which also includes a sizable walk in closet! Front yard landscaping and blinds are included. This home will not last long, call today to schedule a showing!



One small dog may be okay upon approval.



No cats.



Call Hailey or Katie at 928-344-2550 to schedule a showing!



