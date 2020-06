Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage town home for rent in Del Valle Terraces. Home has 18" tiles in dining, kitchen and walkways with sunken living room with sliding doors to covered private patio with exceptional views of the valley, sand dunes and mountains. Oversize garage with tons of storage. Master bath has garden tub, independent shower and walk in closet. Home is fully furnished.