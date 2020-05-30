All apartments in Youngtown
Find more places like 11433 West Lakeshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Youngtown, AZ
/
11433 West Lakeshore Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:55 AM

11433 West Lakeshore Drive

11433 West Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11433 West Lakeshore Drive, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Youngtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious 2 Bed / 2 Bath Single-Level Home in Youngtown across from Lake with Private POOL and Picnic Area; LOTS of Storage; New Carpet; New Paint; Family Room; Living Room; Walk-in Kitchen Pantry; Separate Laundry Room; Walk-in Shower in Bath 1; Tub/Shower in Bath 2; Arizona Room; Large Backyard; 2 Car Carport; Security Screen Doors; No HOA; All Appliances Included; Clean & Move-in Ready; Call Today! SORRY NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11433 West Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
11433 West Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 11433 West Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 11433 West Lakeshore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11433 West Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11433 West Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11433 West Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11433 West Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 11433 West Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11433 West Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 11433 West Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11433 West Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11433 West Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11433 West Lakeshore Drive has a pool.
Does 11433 West Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 11433 West Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11433 West Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11433 West Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11433 West Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11433 West Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZEl Mirage, AZ
Sun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZNew River, AZParadise Valley, AZCave Creek, AZCarefree, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College