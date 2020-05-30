11433 West Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry carport pool carpet

Spacious 2 Bed / 2 Bath Single-Level Home in Youngtown across from Lake with Private POOL and Picnic Area; LOTS of Storage; New Carpet; New Paint; Family Room; Living Room; Walk-in Kitchen Pantry; Separate Laundry Room; Walk-in Shower in Bath 1; Tub/Shower in Bath 2; Arizona Room; Large Backyard; 2 Car Carport; Security Screen Doors; No HOA; All Appliances Included; Clean & Move-in Ready; Call Today! SORRY NO CATS!