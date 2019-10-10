10636 N 114th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated carpet

Newly renovated 2 bedroom + Office/2 bath in a great Youngtown location! This home has it all starting with an open floor plan with beautiful custom paint and tile flooring throughout the high traffic areas! Beautiful upgraded kitchen boasts custom cabinets with vintage hardware, white appliances and granite counter tops including the breakfast bar! Separate dining area just off the kitchen! Inside laundry with washer/dryer and plenty of cabinets! Each bedroom has plush carpet and picture windows! Relax under the covered patio in the serene backyard and enjoy the pristine desert landscape and wonderful Arizona weather! This home is move-in ready and available now! See Doc tab for requirements. Call LA before applying.