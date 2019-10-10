All apartments in Youngtown
Find more places like 10636 N 114th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Youngtown, AZ
/
10636 N 114th Ave
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

10636 N 114th Ave

10636 North 114th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10636 North 114th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Youngtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom + Office/2 bath in a great Youngtown location! This home has it all starting with an open floor plan with beautiful custom paint and tile flooring throughout the high traffic areas! Beautiful upgraded kitchen boasts custom cabinets with vintage hardware, white appliances and granite counter tops including the breakfast bar! Separate dining area just off the kitchen! Inside laundry with washer/dryer and plenty of cabinets! Each bedroom has plush carpet and picture windows! Relax under the covered patio in the serene backyard and enjoy the pristine desert landscape and wonderful Arizona weather! This home is move-in ready and available now! See Doc tab for requirements. Call LA before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 N 114th Ave have any available units?
10636 N 114th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 10636 N 114th Ave have?
Some of 10636 N 114th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 N 114th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10636 N 114th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 N 114th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10636 N 114th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 10636 N 114th Ave offer parking?
No, 10636 N 114th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10636 N 114th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10636 N 114th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 N 114th Ave have a pool?
No, 10636 N 114th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10636 N 114th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10636 N 114th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 N 114th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10636 N 114th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10636 N 114th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10636 N 114th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZEl Mirage, AZ
Sun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZNew River, AZParadise Valley, AZCave Creek, AZCarefree, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College