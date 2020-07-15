/
3 bedroom apartments
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamson, AZ
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.
2360 W Twinoaks Dr
2360 West Twinoaks Drive, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1994 sqft
3+ bedroom, 2 Bath, 1994 sq ft, 3 car garage/opener and a 1 car detached garage + workshop w/opener, vinyl plank flooring throughout, propane heat, wood burning F/P, A/C, ceiling fans, smoothtop stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, microwave, W/D
1384 Warbler Way
1384 Warbler Way, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1594 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN SADDLEWOOD! - Brand new home in one of the newest master planned communities in Prescott! This home is highly appointed throughout. Beautiful tile and carpet flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Williamson
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.
740 Kopavi Trail
740 Kopavi Trail, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2123 sqft
740 Kopavi Trail Available 07/31/20 ***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME NESTLED IN THE TALL PINE TREES WITHIN THE PRESCOTT CITY LIMITS** - This home is a MUST SEE! When you picture yourself living in Prescott, this is the home that comes to mind! With
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.
1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.
1765 Twin Pines
1765 Twin Pines, Prescott, AZ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1765 Twin Pines in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!
516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.
904 Oak Terrace Dr
904 Oak Terrace, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 Oak Terrace Dr in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.
1805 Bridge Park Place
1805 Bridge Park Pl, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
4541 sqft
Enjoy a luxurious custom home on 4 wooded acres in town. This rental is the lower level which has its own beautiful entry, kitchen, laundry room, separate patio, and parking.
3279 Dells Canyon Drive
3279 Dells Canyon Dr, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1914 sqft
For Lease! Beautiful Move in Ready Mandalay Homes Star Gazer Plan - Upgraded Throughout & Granite Mountain Views! Gorgeous Single Level Home, 2 BD + Open Den, 2 Bath & 3 Car Tandem Garage, 1914 SqFt.
1924 Rocky Dells Drive
1924 Rocky Dells Drive, Prescott, AZ
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
237 South Hardin Street
237 South Hardin Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
2071 Thumb Butte Road
2071 Thumb Butte Road, Prescott, AZ
NO LONGER AVAILABLE****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
2293 Sandia Drive
2293 Sandia Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
864 West Pine Knoll Drive
864 West Pine Knoll Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Please call the office to check for availability.
202 North Pleasant Street
202 North Pleasant Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1070 Canary Drive
1070 Canary Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1545 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1938 Sherwood
1938 Sherwood Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2112 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
401 Canyon Springs Road
401 Canyon Springs Road, Prescott, AZ
*****Vacation Rental********Wonderfully located spacious home with hardwood floors and air conditioning. Walk to downtown! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and great deck and covered patio for entertaining! Corner lot with great access, and fenced backyard.