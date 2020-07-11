13850 N Wagon Box Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer. Granite counters, rock gas fireplace with insert, formal dining area with built-in hutch, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with private baths and access to outside. Courtyards and garden areas, views, covered patio and more. Assistance Animals Only. No smoking on property. Lease negotiable with minimum 6 month.