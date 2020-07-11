All apartments in Williamson
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

13850 N Wagon Box Pl

13850 Wagon Box Place · (928) 445-8750
Location

13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ 86305

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2589 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer. Granite counters, rock gas fireplace with insert, formal dining area with built-in hutch, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with private baths and access to outside. Courtyards and garden areas, views, covered patio and more. Assistance Animals Only. No smoking on property. Lease negotiable with minimum 6 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13850 N Wagon Box Pl have any available units?
13850 N Wagon Box Pl has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13850 N Wagon Box Pl have?
Some of 13850 N Wagon Box Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13850 N Wagon Box Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13850 N Wagon Box Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13850 N Wagon Box Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13850 N Wagon Box Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson.
Does 13850 N Wagon Box Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13850 N Wagon Box Pl offers parking.
Does 13850 N Wagon Box Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13850 N Wagon Box Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13850 N Wagon Box Pl have a pool?
No, 13850 N Wagon Box Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13850 N Wagon Box Pl have accessible units?
No, 13850 N Wagon Box Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13850 N Wagon Box Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13850 N Wagon Box Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13850 N Wagon Box Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13850 N Wagon Box Pl has units with air conditioning.
