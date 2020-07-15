Apartment List
7 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Village of Oak Creek, AZ

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Castle Rock Road #46
130 Castle Rock Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1252 sqft
130 Castle Rock Road #46 Available 08/05/20 WILD TURKEY TOWNHOME - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - THIS SINGLE LEVEL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IS NICELY LOCATED WITHIN THE WILD TURKEY COMPLEX WITH REAR PATIO BACKING A GRASSY COMMON AREA WITH RED ROCK VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Village of Oak Creek

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Oak Creek Blvd.
245 Oak Creek Boulevard, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
80 Jones Lane
80 Jones Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
HOUSE: UPPER RED ROCK LOOP - COME ENJOY A PEACEFUL, OFF THE BEATEN PATH, MINI RANCH ON UPPER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD, 2+ ACRE, SINGLE LEVEL, 2/2 WITH POSSIBLE DEN, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REAR FENCE, SOME LANDSCAPING
Results within 10 miles of Village of Oak Creek
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
6 Units Available
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
Offering 45 rental apartment homes, located in West Sedona, Pinon Lofts will boast four different floor plans, consisting of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
281 Sunset Hills Drive
281 Sunset Hills Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1316 sqft
WEST SEDONA - Sunset Hills is a 55+ age restricted community. Nicely updated manufactured home on a very private lot. Panoramic mountain views and backing to National Forest land for great outdoor living. Built in 1985, approx.1316 sqft.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
720 Jordan Rd
720 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
3 month lease only, 4 months may be negotiated. Be ready to unpack your bags and enjoy Sedona in this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. Amazing views of forest and Steamboat, Ship, and Fin Rock Formations from windows and deck.

