Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD

205 Rainbow Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

205 Rainbow Rock Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ 86351

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD Available 07/20/20 205 Rainbow Rock Road Sedona, Az 86351 - 2BR/1.75BA single family manufactured home located in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 1969, approx. 1,300 sq. ft. and located on .23 of an acre. Living room with ceiling fan, dining room has built in unit and kitchen features electric stove and refrigerator. Master bedroom with built in cabinet and master bathroom with tub/shower combination. Second bathroom has shower. Washer/dryer and A/C. Large deck. Spacious yard and two car carport. $1195/mo Tenant pays electric, water and propane. Property is on septic.Small Dog Friendly. Security Deposit $1195.00 Refundable Cleaning $500.00 and pet deposits $150.00 non- refundable $500.00 refundable. We do not advertise on Craigslist if you see this property on there it is a scam!!!. No Smoking! The property is tenant occupied please contact the office with any questions.

(RLNE5834277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD have any available units?
205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Village of Oak Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD have?
Some of 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Village of Oak Creek.
Does 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
