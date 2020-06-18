Amenities

205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD Available 07/20/20 205 Rainbow Rock Road Sedona, Az 86351 - 2BR/1.75BA single family manufactured home located in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 1969, approx. 1,300 sq. ft. and located on .23 of an acre. Living room with ceiling fan, dining room has built in unit and kitchen features electric stove and refrigerator. Master bedroom with built in cabinet and master bathroom with tub/shower combination. Second bathroom has shower. Washer/dryer and A/C. Large deck. Spacious yard and two car carport. $1195/mo Tenant pays electric, water and propane. Property is on septic.Small Dog Friendly. Security Deposit $1195.00 Refundable Cleaning $500.00 and pet deposits $150.00 non- refundable $500.00 refundable. We do not advertise on Craigslist if you see this property on there it is a scam!!!. No Smoking! The property is tenant occupied please contact the office with any questions.



