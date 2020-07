Amenities

Furnished Sun Lakes Rental - Come enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather in this very nice home. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, with updated cabinets and vanities, a walk in shower in Master bedroom. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds for visitors. A nice kitchen with newer appliances and a Island with chairs. Lovely AZ room with access to a nice front patio. Located in a adult community, age restrictions may apply. Available 4/1/19-12/31/19. Inquire about summer rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4687596)