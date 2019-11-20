All apartments in Sun Lakes
9103 E Olive Ln S
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

9103 E Olive Ln S

9103 East Olive Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

9103 East Olive Lane South, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9103 E Olive Ln S Available 12/01/19 Sun Lakes Rental - Come enjoy the Sun Lakes lifestyle in this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Spacious living with additional family room, and very nice kitchen. Features a huge Arizona room for an additional sitting area. Master bathroom features his and her sinks along with tub and walk in shower. All appliances included. Property is located in a 55+ age restricted community. At least one occupant has to be 45 and no one under the age of 18.

(RLNE3942140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 E Olive Ln S have any available units?
9103 E Olive Ln S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
Is 9103 E Olive Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
9103 E Olive Ln S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 E Olive Ln S pet-friendly?
No, 9103 E Olive Ln S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9103 E Olive Ln S offer parking?
No, 9103 E Olive Ln S does not offer parking.
Does 9103 E Olive Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9103 E Olive Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 E Olive Ln S have a pool?
No, 9103 E Olive Ln S does not have a pool.
Does 9103 E Olive Ln S have accessible units?
No, 9103 E Olive Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 E Olive Ln S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9103 E Olive Ln S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9103 E Olive Ln S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9103 E Olive Ln S does not have units with air conditioning.

