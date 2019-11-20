Amenities

9103 E Olive Ln S Available 12/01/19 Sun Lakes Rental - Come enjoy the Sun Lakes lifestyle in this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Spacious living with additional family room, and very nice kitchen. Features a huge Arizona room for an additional sitting area. Master bathroom features his and her sinks along with tub and walk in shower. All appliances included. Property is located in a 55+ age restricted community. At least one occupant has to be 45 and no one under the age of 18.



(RLNE3942140)