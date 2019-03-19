26634 S Howard Dr

Amenities

Sun Lakes-Cottonwood Vacation Rental - Beautiful Vacation Rental located in the desirable Sun Lakes area. This home is inside of Cottonwood/Palo Verde Community. And all amenities are available for guests. This well maintained and immaculately clean home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fully stocked kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Very comfortable living room with large smart TV. The wrap around patio has plenty of outdoor seating. A large propane grill overlooks the citrus tree and garden in the backyard.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4563586)