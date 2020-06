2660 Melody Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - BRAND NEW! - BRAND NEW MANUFACTURED HOME IN WEST SEDONA. UPGRADED 3/2 WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL TOUCHES THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, ISLAND AND PLENTY OF COUNTER/CABINETS.

MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND BATHROOM WITH TWO SINKS.

LAUNDRY ROOM WITH CABINETS AND HOOKS UPS FOR YOUR ELECTRIC APPLIANCES (OPTION: OWNER WILL PROVIDE WASHER & DRYER FOR AN ADDITIONAL $60/MO). PAVER PATIO, 100 SF STORAGE SHED WITH ELECTRIC. SORRY, NO PETS. PLEASE CONTACT US FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5693422)