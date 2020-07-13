/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
67 Apartments for rent in Rio Verde, AZ with pool
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Rio Verde
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --
18709 East Avenida Del Ray, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2338 sqft
Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Rio Verde
25409 N QUAIL HAVEN Drive
25409 North Quail Haven Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2405 sqft
Desirable Rio Verde - Your Vacation Awaits! 2405 SF home, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Spacious Great Room design w Fireplace, Dining Area. Family Room off kitchen area.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Tonto Verde
17764 E STOCKING Trail
17764 E Stocking Trl, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1543 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME~VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOME.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Rio Verde
18517 E POCO VISTA --
18517 East Poco Vista, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2348 sqft
Gorgeous RIO VERDE! Home on Golf Course Lot , fully furnished and ready for your perfect getaway! Spacious and inviting floor plan - open and inviting! Tile flooring throughout (plush carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Verde
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
17996 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17996 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1948 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. JUST IMAGINE RELAXING ON THE FRONT OR BACK PATIO WATCHING ONE OF THE AMAZING ARIZONA SUNSETS SURROUNDED BY DESERT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Verde
1 of 108
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
29707 N 156TH Place
29707 North 156th Street, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2940 sqft
For those seeking the irresistible combination of outdoor adventures, ultimate relaxation and a taste of the Wild West. Start every morning on the view deck above the resort-style backyard to catch the sun rise over the Mazatzal mountains.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15320 E Skinner Drive
15320 East Skinner Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2806 sqft
JULY-OCT 2020 AVAILABLE; 3 Month Lease Minimum. This gem is ideally located near hiking/biking/offroading trails, golf courses, fishing at the Verde River and is a short drive to all of the popular shows at West World.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Verde
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
3 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11538 E DIAMOND CHOLLA Drive
11538 East Diamond Cholla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1743 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental in Troon Village. 2 bedrooms, plus bunkroom/office, 2.5 baths.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11741 E Parkview Lane
11741 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2879 sqft
NOT FOR SALE...BOOKED Nov.2020-May 2021.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11669 E PARKVIEW Lane
11669 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
3094 sqft
Executive furnished rental in Troon Ridge. Over 3000sf of living space; 3 bedroom + den and 3-car garage with custom cabinets. Mountain views, heated private pool and spa. Stone floors and snail shower in the master bath.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16528 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16528 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1010 sqft
Great upstairs condo that has been remodeled. Great location. Mountain views from balcony. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, all tile, has all appliances, community pool and covered parking. Ready to move in!
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9750 N Monterey Drive
9750 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Diamante Del Lago
13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive
13423 North Vista Del Lago, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1775 sqft
Great Location! This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home is fully furnished and is walking distance to the Fountain Lake, downtown shops & restaurants, groceries, medical and more!! This home offers a spacious open floor plan with many upgrades...
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11516 E RANCH GATE Road
11516 East Ranch Gate Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2145 sqft
LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL HOME W/TOTAL PRIVACY & INCREDIBLE VIEWS, THIS VACATION RENTAL; 3 BED; 2.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15223 E ASPEN Drive
15223 East Aspen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Incredible Adobe style home with Santa Fe accents. Enter patio area into the decorative wood door to unlock the tall ceilings in the living room w/beehive fireplace & Arcadia door.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16807 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16807 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
576 sqft
As you ascend up the stairs to your private balcony overlooking the community pool with views of the famous Fountain & Four Peaks Mtns, you are greeted with a welcoming sliding glass front door.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15482 E Cavern Dr
15482 East Cavern Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
3200 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16669 E.Hawk
16669 East Hawk Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2500 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Nicely furnished single family home located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16216 Rosetta #31
16216 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo located in La Vida Buena, great location with walking distance to shopping &
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15909 Thistle
15909 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
2819 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Hills
11812 N 142nd Street
11812 142nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5863 sqft
Beautiful builders home on quiet cul-de-sac in gated Hidden Hills. Master Suite Wing with fireplace and sitting area, private outside patio with views of the valley. Exercise room by the master bathroom. Theatre room with 8 recliners and TV.
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZ