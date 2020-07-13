Apartment List
/
AZ
/
rio verde
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Rio Verde, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rio Verde apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rio Verde
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --
18709 East Avenida Del Ray, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2338 sqft
Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rio Verde
26227 N BRAVO Lane
26227 North Bravo Lane, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1692 sqft
Your Perfect Getaway Awaits! Beautiful Rio Verde - desirable golf course neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, TV Room. Spacious patio to enjoy gorgeous desert vista views. Fully furnished and ready for you!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rio Verde
25409 N QUAIL HAVEN Drive
25409 North Quail Haven Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2405 sqft
Desirable Rio Verde - Your Vacation Awaits! 2405 SF home, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Spacious Great Room design w Fireplace, Dining Area. Family Room off kitchen area.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Tonto Verde
18614 E PICACHO Road
18614 East Picacho Road, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2658 sqft
Gorgeous Tonto Verde - Desert Living Like No Other! Located on the 17th hole of the Peaks Course, offering endless Mountain and Golf Course Views. Open and Inviting - wall of windows to take in those amazing views.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Tonto Verde
18606 E AMARADO Circle
18606 East Amarado Circle, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1909 sqft
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV INCREDIBLE TONTO VERDE - your paradise awaits with stunning golf course and desert vista views.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Tonto Verde
17764 E STOCKING Trail
17764 E Stocking Trl, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1543 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME~VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOME.

1 of 52

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Tonto Verde
27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive
27826 North Agua Verde Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2531 sqft
FURNISHED seasonal rental $4500 mo. landlord pays all utilities, 12 month rental at $2400 per mo. tenant pay all utilities. 3 bed. 2 bath 2 car + golf cart garage. Two new smart T.V.s 75'' & 65'' .

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Rio Verde
18517 E POCO VISTA --
18517 East Poco Vista, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2348 sqft
Gorgeous RIO VERDE! Home on Golf Course Lot , fully furnished and ready for your perfect getaway! Spacious and inviting floor plan - open and inviting! Tile flooring throughout (plush carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Verde

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17996 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17996 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1948 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. JUST IMAGINE RELAXING ON THE FRONT OR BACK PATIO WATCHING ONE OF THE AMAZING ARIZONA SUNSETS SURROUNDED BY DESERT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17952 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1921 sqft
**HOME AWAY FROM HOME VACATION RENTAL!! BEAUTIFULLY PRISTINE fully furnished rental!! 2 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1906 SqFt with an open great room floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Verde

1 of 108

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
29707 N 156TH Place
29707 North 156th Street, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2940 sqft
For those seeking the irresistible combination of outdoor adventures, ultimate relaxation and a taste of the Wild West. Start every morning on the view deck above the resort-style backyard to catch the sun rise over the Mazatzal mountains.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15320 E Skinner Drive
15320 East Skinner Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2806 sqft
JULY-OCT 2020 AVAILABLE; 3 Month Lease Minimum. This gem is ideally located near hiking/biking/offroading trails, golf courses, fishing at the Verde River and is a short drive to all of the popular shows at West World.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Verde
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11538 E DIAMOND CHOLLA Drive
11538 East Diamond Cholla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1743 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental in Troon Village. 2 bedrooms, plus bunkroom/office, 2.5 baths.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11741 E Parkview Lane
11741 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2879 sqft
NOT FOR SALE...BOOKED Nov.2020-May 2021.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11669 E PARKVIEW Lane
11669 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
3094 sqft
Executive furnished rental in Troon Ridge. Over 3000sf of living space; 3 bedroom + den and 3-car garage with custom cabinets. Mountain views, heated private pool and spa. Stone floors and snail shower in the master bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
16273 E ROSETTA Drive
16273 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
VACATION RENTAL 2 bedroom 2 bath single level patio home 2 a 2 car garage. Huge front patio with lots of comfy furniture to enjoy the outside. Master bedroom has a king bed and the master bathroom has a step in shower.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
16528 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16528 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1010 sqft
Great upstairs condo that has been remodeled. Great location. Mountain views from balcony. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, all tile, has all appliances, community pool and covered parking. Ready to move in!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9750 N Monterey Drive
9750 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Diamante Del Lago
13423 N VISTA DEL LAGO Drive
13423 North Vista Del Lago, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1775 sqft
Great Location! This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home is fully furnished and is walking distance to the Fountain Lake, downtown shops & restaurants, groceries, medical and more!! This home offers a spacious open floor plan with many upgrades...

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
16322 E FAIRLYNN Drive
16322 East Fairlynn Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Available Now. Lovely 3 Bdrm Furnished Home in cul-de-sac, Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Large private yard with lots of trees, plants and backs to wash for privacy.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Troon Village
11516 E RANCH GATE Road
11516 East Ranch Gate Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2145 sqft
LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL HOME W/TOTAL PRIVACY & INCREDIBLE VIEWS, THIS VACATION RENTAL; 3 BED; 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14402 N IBSEN Drive
14402 North Ibsen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1500 sqft
Absolutely charming, gorgeous one-level 2 bedroom + den or 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage fully furnished 1,500 SF vacation rental townhome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rio Verde, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rio Verde apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Rio Verde 2 BedroomsRio Verde 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRio Verde 3 BedroomsRio Verde Apartments with Balcony
Rio Verde Apartments with GarageRio Verde Apartments with GymRio Verde Apartments with Parking
Rio Verde Apartments with PoolRio Verde Furnished ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZ
El Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College