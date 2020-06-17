Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rincon Valley
Find more places like 9035 S Tewa Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rincon Valley, AZ
/
9035 S Tewa Trail
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9035 S Tewa Trail
9035 South Tewa Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9035 South Tewa Trail, Rincon Valley, AZ 85641
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious home on more than an acre, lots of outdoor living space with great view of the mountains from your large back porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9035 S Tewa Trail have any available units?
9035 S Tewa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rincon Valley, AZ
.
What amenities does 9035 S Tewa Trail have?
Some of 9035 S Tewa Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9035 S Tewa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9035 S Tewa Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9035 S Tewa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9035 S Tewa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rincon Valley
.
Does 9035 S Tewa Trail offer parking?
No, 9035 S Tewa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9035 S Tewa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9035 S Tewa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9035 S Tewa Trail have a pool?
No, 9035 S Tewa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9035 S Tewa Trail have accessible units?
No, 9035 S Tewa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9035 S Tewa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9035 S Tewa Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 9035 S Tewa Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9035 S Tewa Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tucson, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZ
Catalina Foothills, AZ
Oro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZ
Green Valley, AZ
Vail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZ
Saddlebrooke, AZ
Corona de Tucson, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Arizona
Pima Community College