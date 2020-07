Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Two Bedroom Home - Nicely landscaped two-story home in the desirable Alpine Village neighborhood has a two-car garage, laundry room, and a rear balcony/deck. The living room has a wood stove, and the fully equipped kitchen looks out onto the separate dining room. Two bedrooms, plus an extra loft area upstairs you can use as a family/video room or for guests.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5912601)