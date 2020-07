Amenities

This El Conquistador Resort Property located in the heart of Oro Valley comes completely remodeled and fully furnished featuring all new furniture with style and class from end to end. A few of the recent improvements and finishing touches include new flooring, fresh paint, and granite slab counter tops in the kitchen area. The East facing backyard opens up to an expansive covered patio showcasing the Catalina Mountains/Pusche Ridge. The location of this property and community puts you within walking distance to the Hilton El Conquistador Resort and Spa which offers monthly memberships to take advantage of the Wold Class Resort and Spa amenities. This unit is available for long term rentals only. Private secure safe available and ready for your use is an added bonus!