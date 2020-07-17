All apartments in Oro Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

11061 N Eagle Crest Dr

11061 North Eagle Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11061 North Eagle Crest Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Canada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
4 BEDS in Oro Valley - Move In READY - 4 bedrooms in Oro Valley. Walk into this great home with Living Room and Dining Area PLUS a GREAT Room. Great Room has built in niches plus an electric fireplace (remote included). Kitchen is large and features side by side refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Lots of cabinets and a desk space. Master bedroom is large and master bath has separate shower tub. Large walk-in closet is off master bathroom. Three other great size bedrooms one has walk in closet also great for office or craft room. Back yard has nice sized covered patio and back wall is an open gardening space for the flowers or herbs. Large extra concrete slab that is great area to sit by fire pit and enjoy the cooler evenings. Solar Screens too! Please call with pet requests.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr have any available units?
11061 N Eagle Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oro Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr have?
Some of 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11061 N Eagle Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11061 N Eagle Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
