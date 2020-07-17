11061 N Eagle Crest Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit

4 BEDS in Oro Valley - Move In READY - 4 bedrooms in Oro Valley. Walk into this great home with Living Room and Dining Area PLUS a GREAT Room. Great Room has built in niches plus an electric fireplace (remote included). Kitchen is large and features side by side refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. Lots of cabinets and a desk space. Master bedroom is large and master bath has separate shower tub. Large walk-in closet is off master bathroom. Three other great size bedrooms one has walk in closet also great for office or craft room. Back yard has nice sized covered patio and back wall is an open gardening space for the flowers or herbs. Large extra concrete slab that is great area to sit by fire pit and enjoy the cooler evenings. Solar Screens too! Please call with pet requests.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889432)