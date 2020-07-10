/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:32 PM
59 Apartments for rent in New River, AZ with washer-dryer
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3007 W JORDON Lane
3007 West Jordan Lane, New River, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1837 sqft
Available only June-September 2020. Wide open space with that rural feel is where this custom home sits in Desert Hills nestled between Anthem, Cave Creek, and Phoenix. Three of four bedrooms are available with two full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of New River
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Anthem
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
27 Units Available
Tramonto
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,068
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
39744 N HIGH NOON Way
39744 North High Noon Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
Fantastic Anthem home with convenient Parkside location, close to schools, shopping, parks and pools. 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Easy access to kitchen and back patio.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40700 N TERRITORY Trail
40700 North Territory Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Available starting Aug 15, 2020 for a 12+ month lease. No showings until your application is approved due to COVID.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail
40314 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of New River
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,218
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,019
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1064 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
31 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
25 Units Available
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1391 sqft
Luxurious apartments have granite islands, wood-inspired floors and washer/dryer. Community features pool, spa and clubhouse. Located close to the Shops at Norterra, Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek recreation area.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road
30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1684 sqft
Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road
36600 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive
5100 Rancho Paloma Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful NEW Condominium WOW Designer finishes throughout this condo. Fab Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, instant hot water and roll out cabinets. Open floor plan, separate den and 9' ceilings .
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Tatum Ranch
4819 E BARWICK Drive
4819 East Barwick Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2600 sqft
For rent in Tatum Ranch - spacious 4 bdrm/2.5 bath home with a separate den! Formal living room with lots of natural light and wood floors.
Results within 10 miles of New River
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
24 Units Available
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1314 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows on Jomax in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Desert Peak
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1353 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
70 Units Available
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$880
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
878 sqft
Element Deer Valley sits just off Agua Fria Freeway and W. Beardsley Road. All units offer air conditioning, carpet ceiling fans, hardwood floors, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
15 Units Available
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1105 sqft
Private garages, massive closets, and built-in tech areas. Amenities include resort-like pool, media room, and courtyard that pet owners will love. Near Paradise Valley Mall, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and other major retailers.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Desert Ridge
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
15 Units Available
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like feel right off the Pima Freeway, 101. Brilliant layout and upscale amenities, including shuffleboard, pool tables, playground and media room. Kickboxing studio and community garden on-site. Granite countertops and hardwood floors alongside extra storage.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Seven
19800 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1256 sqft
Uniquely designed homes reminiscent of colorful modern art. Stunningly luxurious with impressive amenities: 24-hour gym, hot tub, refreshing pool, coffee bar and more. Interiors are spacious and include in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
